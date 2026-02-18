AGCO Corporation $AGCO Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 174,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in AGCO were worth $18,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 1,721.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the third quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AGCO by 951.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in AGCO by 3,725.0% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AGCO from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on AGCO from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.73.

AGCO stock opened at $138.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.53. AGCO Corporation has a 52 week low of $73.79 and a 52 week high of $143.78.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 7.21%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-6.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AGCO Corporation will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 11.90%.

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company’s product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

