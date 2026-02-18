Cercano Management LLC Takes $19.98 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Cercano Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 57,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,981,000. Sherwin-Williams accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cercano Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 125,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,536,000 after acquiring an additional 17,422 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.1% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,328,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,666,732,000 after acquiring an additional 246,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.
Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.4%
SHW stock opened at $367.55 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $308.84 and a 52 week high of $379.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $91.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.25.
Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams
In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.50, for a total transaction of $1,069,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,717.50. This represents a 35.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHW. Zacks Research cut Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group set a $420.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $390.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.67.
Sherwin-Williams Profile
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.
The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.
