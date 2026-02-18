Cercano Management LLC Takes $19.98 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Cercano Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 57,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,981,000. Sherwin-Williams accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cercano Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 125,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,536,000 after acquiring an additional 17,422 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.1% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,328,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,666,732,000 after acquiring an additional 246,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.4%

SHW stock opened at $367.55 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $308.84 and a 52 week high of $379.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $91.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 65.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.50, for a total transaction of $1,069,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,717.50. This represents a 35.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHW. Zacks Research cut Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group set a $420.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $390.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.