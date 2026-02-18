Rhumbline Advisers Buys 48,708 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $STWD

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 919,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 48,708 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $17,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Trust Company N.A lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 10,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 103,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.13. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $21.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.85.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.6%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 182.86%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other real estate-related investments. The company’s portfolio spans a variety of asset classes, including senior mortgages, mezzanine debt, preferred equity and direct equity investments in commercial properties. By focusing on both debt and equity capital solutions, Starwood Property Trust seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders through a combination of current income and capital appreciation.

Operating primarily in the United States, Starwood Property Trust deploys capital across a broad range of property types, such as multifamily residential, office, retail, hotel and industrial.

