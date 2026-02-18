Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $223,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 72.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,151 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,431,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 318,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $810,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 9,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR opened at $101.66 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $73.17 and a 52-week high of $103.29. The firm has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.34 and its 200-day moving average is $96.92.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index of the 800 smallest issuers in the Russell 1000 Index. The Index includes equity securities issued by issuers, which range in size between approximately $1.7 billion and $12 billion, though these amounts may change from time to time.

