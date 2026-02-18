Head to Head Analysis: Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD) and Top Win International (NASDAQ:SORA)

Top Win International (NASDAQ:SORA – Get Free Report) and Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.9% of Gold.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of Gold.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Top Win International and Gold.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Top Win International N/A N/A N/A Gold.com 0.08% 7.56% 1.96%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Top Win International $17.62 million 2.79 -$40,000.00 N/A N/A Gold.com $10.98 billion 0.14 $17.32 million $0.47 125.17

This table compares Top Win International and Gold.com”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gold.com has higher revenue and earnings than Top Win International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Top Win International and Gold.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Top Win International 1 0 0 0 1.00 Gold.com 0 1 3 1 3.00

Gold.com has a consensus target price of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.29%. Given Gold.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gold.com is more favorable than Top Win International.

Summary

Gold.com beats Top Win International on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Top Win International

Through our Operating Subsidiary in Hong Kong, Top Win International Trading Limited, we are a wholesaler engaged in trading, distribution, and retail of luxury watches of international brands. As the purveyor of fine watches, we source luxury products directly or indirectly from authorized dealers, distributors, and brand owners, located in Europe, Japan, Singapore, and other locations, and sell them to our customers, comprising independent watch dealers, watch distributors, and retail buyers within the watch industry. Our strategic location in Hong Kong positions us advantageously within the Asia-Pacific luxury market. This region has seen significant growth in demand for luxury goods, driven by rising disposable incomes and a growing appreciation for high-quality, branded products. We currently offer a selection of over 30 internationally renowned watch brands, including Blancpain, Breguet, Cartier, Chopard, Hermes, IWC, Jaeger, Rolex, Omega, and Longines. We primarily trade watches within the price range of $1,900 to $7,500 with our target customers being middle to high-income earners. Our principal executive office is located in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About Gold.com

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins. This segment also offers various ancillary services, including financing, storage, consignment, logistics, and various customized financial programs; and designs and produces minted silver products. The Direct-to-Consumer segment provides access to an array of gold, silver, copper, platinum, and palladium products through its websites and marketplaces. It operates five company-owned websites targeting specific niches within the precious metals retail market. This segment also operates as a direct retailer of precious metals to the investor community and markets its precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through customer service outreach. The Secured Lending segment originates and acquires commercial loans secured by bullion and numismatic coins; and serves coin and precious metal dealers, investors, and collectors. The company serves customers, including financial institutions, bullion retailers, industrial manufacturers and fabricators, sovereign mints, refiners, coin and metal dealers, investors, collectors, and e-commerce and other retail customers. It has operations in the United States, rest of North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and Australia. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

