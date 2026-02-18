721,918 Shares in ADT Inc. $ADT Purchased by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 721,918 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $6,288,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of ADT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ADT during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of ADT by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in ADT by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its stake in ADT by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

ADT Stock Performance

Shares of ADT opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. ADT Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $8.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADT. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ADT from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ADT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc is a leading provider of security and automation solutions for residential and commercial customers. The company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services, including intrusion detection systems, video surveillance, fire and carbon monoxide monitoring, and integrated smart home automation platforms. Through professional installation, continuous monitoring, and a network of 24/7 monitoring centers, ADT helps customers protect their properties, assets and loved ones.

Founded in 1874 as the American District Telegraph Company, ADT has evolved from one of the first telegraph-based alarm services into a modern security technology enterprise.

