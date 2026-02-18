Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.400-4.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FELE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $112.00 target price on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Franklin Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.
Franklin Electric Price Performance
Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.71%.The firm had revenue of $506.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Franklin Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Franklin Electric Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 5th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.48%.
Trending Headlines about Franklin Electric
Here are the key news stories impacting Franklin Electric this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Management set FY?2026 guidance of $4.40–$4.60 EPS and sales of about $2.17B–$2.24B and emphasized margin expansion via its “value acceleration” program — a message that supports longer?term margin improvement. Franklin Electric outlines $2.17B–$2.24B sales guidance for 2026 with margin expansion focus through value acceleration
- Positive Sentiment: On a year?over?year basis Q4 operating results improved: EPS rose to $0.87 from $0.72 a year earlier and revenue increased ~4.4% — evidence of underlying organic growth. Franklin Electric Co Inc (FELE) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and …
- Neutral Sentiment: The company released its Q4 slide deck and earnings presentation materials (useful for digging into segment trends and margin bridge). Franklin Electric Releases Q4 2025 Earnings Presentation Materials
- Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings?call transcripts are available for review — useful to assess management commentary on end?market demand and timing of margin gains. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 revenue missed estimates: reported $506.9M vs. consensus ~$516.3M — the top?line shortfall is a primary driver of investor concern. Franklin Electric (FELE) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Reported EPS of $0.87 missed the consensus $0.89 by $0.02 and several headlines characterized the outlook as “weak,” prompting selling pressure despite the guidance range. Franklin Electric shares tumble on revenue miss, weak guidance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,019,000 after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 973,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,997,000 after buying an additional 24,027 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 703,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,243,000 after buying an additional 79,511 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 607,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,476,000 after buying an additional 50,895 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 70.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 486,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,661,000 after acquiring an additional 200,545 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Franklin Electric
Franklin Electric Co, Inc is a world?leading manufacturer and distributor of systems and components for moving and managing water and fuel. Headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company specializes in designing engineered pumping systems and related controls for residential, commercial and industrial applications.
Founded in 1944, Franklin Electric has built its reputation on submersible and surface pumping solutions for water wells, municipal water and wastewater treatment, irrigation and industrial fluid handling.
