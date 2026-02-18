Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.400-4.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FELE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $112.00 target price on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Franklin Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Price Performance

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $92.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.10. Franklin Electric has a 12 month low of $78.87 and a 12 month high of $111.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.71%.The firm had revenue of $506.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Franklin Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 5th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.48%.

Trending Headlines about Franklin Electric

Here are the key news stories impacting Franklin Electric this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,019,000 after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 973,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,997,000 after buying an additional 24,027 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 703,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,243,000 after buying an additional 79,511 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 607,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,476,000 after buying an additional 50,895 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 70.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 486,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,661,000 after acquiring an additional 200,545 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Electric

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc is a world?leading manufacturer and distributor of systems and components for moving and managing water and fuel. Headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company specializes in designing engineered pumping systems and related controls for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

Founded in 1944, Franklin Electric has built its reputation on submersible and surface pumping solutions for water wells, municipal water and wastewater treatment, irrigation and industrial fluid handling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.