BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.3% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30,685.3% during the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 150,330,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,690,014,000 after purchasing an additional 149,842,394 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,530,622,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40,887.2% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,376,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,006,000 after buying an additional 7,358,475 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,768,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,861,458,000 after buying an additional 2,851,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,514,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.1%

VTI opened at $337.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $339.05 and a 200 day moving average of $330.68. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $344.42. The firm has a market cap of $573.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

