First National Bank of Omaha Makes New Investment in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 34,632 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,058,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. May Hill Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 782.9% during the third quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 54,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after buying an additional 48,420 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the period. M&G PLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,105,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 560.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,423,838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,747,458,000 after acquiring an additional 97,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $234.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.20. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.43 and a 1 year high of $242.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.54.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 15.71%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.010 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, November 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 4,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $948,119.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 110,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,621,717.18. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 12,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $2,460,749.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 132,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,998,347.62. This represents a 8.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 78,784 shares of company stock worth $15,841,737 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 target price on Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $230.00 target price on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.64.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett?Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight’s product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

