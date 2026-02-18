First National Bank of Omaha Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,475,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Stenger Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Stenger Family Office LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

VTI stock opened at $337.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $339.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.68. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $344.42. The company has a market capitalization of $573.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

