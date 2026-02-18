HC Wainwright Increases Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target to $40.00

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GMAB. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.50 price target for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Genmab A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.30.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.30 and a 200 day moving average of $29.88. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $35.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 14,418,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,456 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 2.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,953,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,957,000 after purchasing an additional 291,538 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 7,039,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222,983 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,978,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,324,000 after buying an additional 1,334,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,492,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,580,000 after buying an additional 671,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S is a Denmark-based biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Since its founding in 1999 and with headquarters in Copenhagen, Genmab has built a robust research platform focused on harnessing novel antibody engineering technologies to create next-generation therapies. The company’s work centers on identifying targets in hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, advancing its proprietary molecules from early discovery through clinical development.

Genmab’s portfolio includes products developed in collaboration with leading global pharmaceutical partners.

