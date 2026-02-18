HC Wainwright Increases Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target to $40.00

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GMAB. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.50 price target for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Genmab A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.30.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Genmab A/S
Genmab A/S Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 14,418,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,456 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 2.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,953,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,957,000 after purchasing an additional 291,538 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 7,039,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222,983 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,978,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,324,000 after buying an additional 1,334,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,492,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,580,000 after buying an additional 671,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.
Genmab A/S News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Genmab A/S this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat on EPS and showed robust profitability — Genmab reported $0.47 EPS vs. $0.46 consensus and $1.06B revenue (in line), with strong margins and growth commentary that support longer-term revenue momentum. Genmab AS (GMAB) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and Strategic Expansions
- Positive Sentiment: Board approved a targeted share buy-back to cover RSU commitments — repurchase of up to 342,130 shares (max ~725 million DKK) should be EPS-accretive and supports shareholder value. Genmab Announces Initiation of Share Buy-Back Program
- Positive Sentiment: Brokerage consensus remains favorable — recent aggregation shows a “Moderate Buy” consensus from brokerages, which can support investor confidence. Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages
- Positive Sentiment: Jefferies initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $41.50 price target — a material upside signal from a sell-side shop that could attract buyers. Benzinga coverage note
- Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley started coverage with an Equal Weight rating and $34 price target — provides incremental liquidity/coverage but is a neutral, less bullish signal than some peers. Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)
- Neutral Sentiment: Genmab published and filed its 2025 annual report / Form 20-F — useful for fundamentals and guidance detail but not a near-term price mover by itself. Genmab Files Annual Report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Genmab Publishes 2025 Annual Report
- Neutral Sentiment: FY?2026 guidance entry in the feed appears garbled/unreliable (reported revenue ranges and EPS text are inconsistent). Investors should rely on company releases/slides for authoritative guidance rather than the malformed bulletin.
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data in the feed is inconsistent/empty — no clear signal from short activity.
About Genmab A/S
Genmab A/S is a Denmark-based biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Since its founding in 1999 and with headquarters in Copenhagen, Genmab has built a robust research platform focused on harnessing novel antibody engineering technologies to create next-generation therapies. The company’s work centers on identifying targets in hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, advancing its proprietary molecules from early discovery through clinical development.
Genmab’s portfolio includes products developed in collaboration with leading global pharmaceutical partners.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Genmab A/S
- Energy Security Is Now National Security – Positioning Is Happening Now
- Gold Is About to Do Something It Hasn’t in 90 Years
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.