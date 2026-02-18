Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.350-9.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.9 billion-$7.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.4 billion.

GRMN has been the subject of several research reports. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Barclays raised Garmin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $217.00 in a report on Friday, January 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.40.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $217.62 on Wednesday. Garmin has a 1 year low of $169.26 and a 1 year high of $261.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.21.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.40. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 22.63%.The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Garmin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.350-9.350 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total value of $2,151,185.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 135,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,878,171.40. This represents a 7.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Patrick Desbois sold 3,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.40, for a total value of $773,851.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 61,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,002,299.20. This represents a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,540,774. 15.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Garmin by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Garmin by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 13,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 51.1% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 17.0% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Ltd. is a technology company best known for designing and manufacturing navigation, communication and information devices that leverage global positioning system (GPS) technology. The company serves a diverse set of markets including consumer fitness and wearables, automotive navigation, aviation avionics, marine electronics and outdoor handheld devices. Garmin’s products combine hardware, mapping and software services to deliver location-aware solutions for personal, recreational and professional uses.

Garmin’s product lineup includes wearable fitness and multisport watches (Forerunner, Fenix, Venu), cycling computers and accessories (Edge, Varia), handheld and handheld-mounted GPS devices for outdoor activities, automotive and portable navigation units, marine chartplotters and fishfinders, and certified avionics for fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft.

