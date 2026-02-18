Readystate Asset Management LP Sells 33,497 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. $BZH

Readystate Asset Management LP lessened its position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,088 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,497 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 35.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 198,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 52,062 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 69.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Beazer Homes USA Price Performance

NYSE:BZH opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.42. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.37 and a 52-week high of $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 19.62. The company has a market cap of $818.31 million, a P/E ratio of 92.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.21.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The construction company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.41). Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $363.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc is a national homebuilder specializing in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes. The company serves a diverse range of buyers, offering product lines that span from entry-level homes to move-up and active adult communities. In addition to its core homebuilding operations, Beazer provides mortgage financing, title and closing services through its subsidiaries, aiming to simplify the home-buying process and manage risk across the transaction.

Operating in key growth markets across the United States, Beazer Homes maintains a presence in more than a dozen metropolitan areas, including select markets in the Southeast, Southwest and West.

