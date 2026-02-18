Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust $EFR Shares Bought by Readystate Asset Management LP

Readystate Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Free Report) by 271.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,659 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFR. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 246,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 7.3% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 55,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.33. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $13.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.4%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The trust achieves its objectives by investing predominately in senior floating-rate loans—also known as bank loans—issued by corporate borrowers. These floating-rate instruments typically carry interest rates that reset periodically, offering investors a degree of protection against rising rate environments.

The portfolio is managed by the fixed-income team at Eaton Vance Management, a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley, which employs fundamental credit research and active trading strategies to identify and manage risk.

