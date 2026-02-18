Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2,216.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,172 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 0.6% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,742,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786,258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,306,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,615 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 941.7% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,258,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,031 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 3,814,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,823,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.67. The company has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.24 and a beta of 0.01. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $50.79.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 482.61%.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

