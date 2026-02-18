BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust $BMEZ Position Increased by Readystate Asset Management LP

Readystate Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) by 664.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,761 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 5,782.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 224,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 220,701 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,654,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,216,000 after purchasing an additional 175,629 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,473,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,019,000 after buying an additional 86,374 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust news, Director Robert W. Fairbairn sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $154,204.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Down 0.3%

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Announces Dividend

BMEZ opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.84. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a twelve month low of $12.58 and a twelve month high of $16.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.8%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE: BMEZ) is a closed-end management investment company organized as a Delaware statutory trust. Launched in March 2020, BMEZ seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and equity-related securities of companies in the health sciences sector. The trust is structured with a fixed termination date in October 2030, at which time shareholders will vote on its liquidation, extension or conversion.

The fund’s investment portfolio is diversified across subsectors within health sciences, including biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, diagnostics and healthcare services.

