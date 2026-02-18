Wrapped Sonic (WS) Trading 23.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped Sonic (WS) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. Wrapped Sonic has a total market capitalization of $883.81 thousand and approximately $651.71 thousand worth of Wrapped Sonic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Sonic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0489 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Sonic has traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,492.62 or 0.99958853 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped Sonic

Wrapped Sonic was first traded on November 30th, 2024. Wrapped Sonic’s total supply is 322,206,814 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,081,977 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Sonic is www.soniclabs.com. Wrapped Sonic’s official Twitter account is @soniclabs. Wrapped Sonic’s official message board is blog.soniclabs.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped Sonic is https://reddit.com/r/0xsonic.

Wrapped Sonic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Sonic (WS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sonic platform. Wrapped Sonic has a current supply of 322,063,489.10754646. The last known price of Wrapped Sonic is 0.04834955 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $625,525.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.soniclabs.com/.”

