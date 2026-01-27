Riverwater Partners LLC Takes Position in Stifel Financial Corporation $SF

Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 2,727.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,326,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,961 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,377,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,576,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 436,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,284,000 after buying an additional 161,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Stifel Financial by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,368,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,018,000 after purchasing an additional 156,877 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SF stock opened at $128.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.33. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $73.27 and a 1-year high of $134.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.51%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SF. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.18.

Stifel Financial Corp. is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Founded in 1890, the firm has grown into a full?service brokerage and investment banking organization serving individual investors, corporations and institutions. Through its principal subsidiary, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, the company delivers a broad array of financial products and services backed by research?driven insights.

The firm’s main business activities are organized into two core segments: Private Client Group and Institutional Group.

