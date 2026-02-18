Maridea Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,331 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. May Hill Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 74,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 48.4% in the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 96,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,906,000 after purchasing an additional 31,463 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $521.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $553.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $562.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $465.59 and a 1-year high of $601.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 203.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Dbs Bank upgraded Mastercard to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $665.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Evercore set a $610.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, December 12th. HSBC raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $669.27.

Read Our Latest Report on MA

Trending Headlines about Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.