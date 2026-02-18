Maridea Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,331 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. May Hill Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 74,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 48.4% in the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 96,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,906,000 after purchasing an additional 31,463 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mastercard Stock Up 0.6%
Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $521.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $553.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $562.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $465.59 and a 1-year high of $601.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83.
Mastercard Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.07%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Dbs Bank upgraded Mastercard to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $665.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Evercore set a $610.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, December 12th. HSBC raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $669.27.
Trending Headlines about Mastercard
Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:
- Positive Sentiment: BlackRock and Mastercard are exploring integration with the XRP Ledger, signaling potential new crypto settlement rails and product opportunities that could expand Mastercard’s addressable market and transaction volumes. Wall Street Giants BlackRock and Mastercard Explore XRP Ledger Integration
- Positive Sentiment: Mastercard is positioning for AI-driven payments, highlighting product readiness and investments in AI-powered payment flows that could increase processing efficiency and new revenue streams. Mastercard demonstrates readiness for a new era of AI-powered payments
- Positive Sentiment: Mastercard published a cyber?security “report card,” underscoring focus on risk controls and trust — a positive signal for merchant and issuer partners that rely on platform security. Mastercard applies a cyber security ‘report card’
- Neutral Sentiment: Corporate thought leadership pieces highlight Mastercard’s push to “unlock” digital finance at scale; these reinforce strategy but are informational rather than immediate revenue drivers. Mastercard: Unlocking the Business Case for Digital Finance at Scale
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation comparison coverage (GPN vs MA) may prompt some investors to reassess relative value, but it’s a secondary factor to company-level execution. GPN or MA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Negative Sentiment: U.K. banks and officials are discussing national payments alternatives to Visa and Mastercard amid political concerns, which raises regulatory and market-share risk in a key region if such schemes gain traction. Visa and Mastercard on red alert as fears of political shutdown mount UK looking at Visa and Mastercard alternatives – what does this mean for your money?
- Negative Sentiment: Broader political risks (mentions of U.S. deplatforming threats) keep Visa and Mastercard on alert — such geopolitics could translate to regulatory action or client/issuer uncertainty that pressures cross-border volumes. UK bank chiefs consider setting alternatives to Visa and Mastercard amid Trump threats
Mastercard Profile
Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.
Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.
