49,037 Shares in IDACORP, Inc. $IDA Purchased by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 49,037 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,000. First National Bank of Omaha owned 0.09% of IDACORP at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDA. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 382 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDA opened at $143.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.68. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.15 and a 1-year high of $145.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 60.48%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IDA shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of IDACORP from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on IDACORP from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

IDACORP, Inc is a diversified energy holding company headquartered in Boise, Idaho, whose primary subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, operates as a regulated electric utility. Through Idaho Power, the company provides generation, transmission and distribution services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company’s service territory spans southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, where it serves over half a million customers with a mix of hydroelectric, natural gas, wind and solar generation assets.

Idaho Power’s generation portfolio is anchored by a network of hydroelectric facilities along the Snake River system, complemented by natural-gas-fired plants and growing investments in renewable resources.

