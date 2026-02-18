First National Bank of Omaha Buys Shares of 113,174 The Walt Disney Company $DIS

First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 113,174 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $12,958,000. Walt Disney comprises about 0.8% of First National Bank of Omaha’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 403 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.
Walt Disney News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Disney sent a cease-and-desist to ByteDance, accusing the company’s Seedance 2.0 AI video tool of using Disney characters without permission — a move that protects Disney’s IP and signals management is defending long-term content monetization and licensing value. Disney sends cease-and-desist to ByteDance over AI-generated videos
- Positive Sentiment: Following legal threats from studios including Disney, ByteDance said it will add safeguards and limit aspects of Seedance 2.0 — a near-term de-escalation that reduces immediate distribution risk of unauthorized AI-generated content and supports Disney’s enforcement efforts. ByteDance says it will add safeguards to Seedance 2.0 following Hollywood backlash
- Neutral Sentiment: Disney is drawing notable investor attention and discussion on value/risks (Zacks notes heightened user interest) — useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Investors should watch whether attention translates into analyst revisions or flows. The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/industry pieces (e.g., Forbes) debate whether DIS can outperform peers given its mix of parks, studios and streaming — these narratives drive medium-term expectations but aren’t immediate stock drivers absent new data or guidance. Can Disney Stock Outperform Its Peers In 2026?
- Negative Sentiment: Disney World responded to a lawsuit after a guest tripped on Main Street USA — a reminder of operational and liability risks in parks that can produce legal costs or reputational headwinds. Disney World Responds to Guest Tripping Injury on Main Street USA Lawsuit
- Negative Sentiment: Reports say original plans for Villains Land were reportedly ditched and Disney seeks “more ambition,” suggesting design changes or cost/schedule revisions for park projects — potential negative for near-term capital planning and investor visibility. Disney Wants More Ambition for Villains Land – Original Plans Reportedly Ditched
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Walt Disney Stock Down 0.2%
DIS stock opened at $105.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.90. The company has a market cap of $186.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Walt Disney Profile
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi?national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family?oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.
On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.
