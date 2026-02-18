First National Bank of Omaha Buys Shares of 113,174 The Walt Disney Company $DIS

First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 113,174 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $12,958,000. Walt Disney comprises about 0.8% of First National Bank of Omaha’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 403 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Phillip Securities raised Walt Disney to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.80.

DIS stock opened at $105.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.90. The company has a market cap of $186.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi?national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family?oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

