The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $11,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. EWA LLC now owns 612 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GS opened at $915.91 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.38 and a 1 year high of $984.70. The stock has a market cap of $274.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $920.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $827.33.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $2.03. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.73%.The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.20%.

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 13,151 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.03, for a total transaction of $12,612,203.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,408,883.21. The trade was a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 9,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $927.51, for a total value of $8,893,893.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,189,542.83. This trade represents a 34.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,283 shares of company stock worth $112,016,033. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $980.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $863.00 to $1,066.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $898.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $916.86.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

