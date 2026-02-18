Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Short Interest Update

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,638 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the January 15th total of 2,189 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 921 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 921 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4%

Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.98 on Wednesday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $39.93 and a 12 month high of $59.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average is $44.76.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals is a multinational pharmaceutical company founded in Amman, Jordan, in 1978. Headquartered in London, the company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of branded and non-branded generic medicines, as well as speciality injectable products. Over four decades, Hikma has grown from a regional pharmaceutical supplier to a global healthcare provider, maintaining a focus on quality manufacturing and regulatory compliance.

The company operates across three core business segments: branded generics, speciality injectables and non-branded generics.

