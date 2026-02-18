MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Short Interest Down 14.1% in January

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 79 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the January 15th total of 92 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 106 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

MGM China Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MCHVY opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. MGM China has a 52 week low of $14.17 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.63.

Get MGM China alerts:

About MGM China

(Get Free Report)

MGM China Holdings Limited is a developer and operator of luxury integrated resorts in the Macau Special Administrative Region of China. The company’s core business encompasses casino gaming, hospitality, entertainment, retail and convention services. Through its flagship properties, MGM China offers a full spectrum of experiences, ranging from high-end gaming salons and mass-market gaming tables to fine dining venues, world-class entertainment shows and upscale retail boutiques.

MGM China’s portfolio includes two major integrated resorts: MGM Macau, located on the Macau Peninsula, and MGM Cotai, situated in the Cotai resort zone.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGM China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.