Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 116,188 Shares of Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,188 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Rollins were worth $30,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rollins by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,720,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,306 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Rollins by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,102,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $682,801,000 after buying an additional 274,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,379,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,446,000 after buying an additional 432,067 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 41.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,657,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,224,000 after buying an additional 1,649,676 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,593,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROL. UBS Group set a $65.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays raised shares of Rollins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on Rollins in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $52.00 target price on Rollins and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

Rollins Trading Up 3.5%

NYSE:ROL opened at $60.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $49.73 and a one year high of $66.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.09.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Rollins had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $912.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 66.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $82,118.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 327,079 shares in the company, valued at $20,550,373.57. This trade represents a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 1,329 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $83,501.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,414.56. This represents a 2.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,711,814. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc (NYSE: ROL) is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

