Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Announces Earnings Results

Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Escalon Medical had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%.

Escalon Medical Stock Down 11.6%

Escalon Medical stock opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Escalon Medical has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.20.

Escalon Medical Company Profile

Escalon Medical Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and Pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea.

