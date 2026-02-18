United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Position Increased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,277,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 372,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.94% of United Parcel Service worth $5,619,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on UPS. HSBC upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $2,655,236.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $115.46 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $123.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.23.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 6.28%.The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

Further Reading

