Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.20 and traded as high as C$6.61. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$6.54, with a volume of 241,145 shares changing hands.

RSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Rogers Sugar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Rogers Sugar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.90.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$844.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$298.19 million during the quarter. Rogers Sugar had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 4.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.5597668 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio is 61.02%.

Rogers Sugar Inc is a Canada based sugar producing company. The company along with its subsidiaries is principally engaged in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar products. The products offered by the company include iced tea mix, stevia, yellow sugar, Cubes, Coconut sugar, and other related sugar products. It operates in the following reportable segments: Sugar and Maple products, of which the majority of the revenue comes from sugar products. Its geographical segments include Canada, which is the key revenue generator; the United States; Europe; and others.

