Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) Declares $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the asset manager on Monday, March 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

Fidus Investment has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Fidus Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 79.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Fidus Investment to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.1%.

Fidus Investment stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.87. The stock had a trading volume of 138,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,033. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.11. Fidus Investment has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $687.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.73.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: FDUS) is a closed-end, externally managed business development company (BDC) that provides specialized financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. Operated by Fidus Investment Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser, the company is regulated under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The firm focuses on structuring senior secured and unitranche loans, mezzanine debt and equity investments for established businesses across a range of industries.

