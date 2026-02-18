CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on February 27th

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 14.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IGR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.96. 289,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,904. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.80. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $5.37.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Inc (NYSE: IGR) is a closed?end management investment company that seeks to provide attractive levels of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in global real estate securities. Managed by CBRE Investment Management, the fund’s portfolio is composed of publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs), real estate operating companies and other real estate?related equity securities across developed and emerging markets.

The fund employs a research?driven, bottom?up investment approach, leveraging CBRE’s global platform and market intelligence to identify opportunities in diverse property sectors, including office, retail, industrial, residential and hospitality.

