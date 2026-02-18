ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (SLVO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $7.91 on February 25th

ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 7.9101 per share on Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 96.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This is a 36.6% increase from ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous monthly dividend of $5.79.

ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of SLVO traded up $3.99 on Wednesday, reaching $98.83. 71,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,750. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.10. ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12 month low of $72.60 and a 12 month high of $107.41.

Get ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ: SLVO) is an exchange-traded note listed in the United States that provides investors with a packaged exposure to silver coupled with an options overlay. The product is structured to deliver returns that reflect the performance of a long position in shares representing physical silver together with the income and payoff profile generated by a covered call strategy. As an ETN, SLVO is an unsecured debt instrument whose economic return is tied to the referenced strategy rather than to ownership of a separate pool of assets.

The covered call component typically involves selling call options against the underlying silver shares to collect option premium, which can produce regular income and reduce short?term volatility, while also capping upside participation when the underlying rises above option strike prices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.