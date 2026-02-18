ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Issues Earnings Results

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.12, reports. ReNew Energy Global had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $349.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.33 million.

Here are the key takeaways from ReNew Energy Global’s conference call:

ReNew increased operating capacity to 11.8 GW and its total portfolio to 19.2 GW (including ~1.5 GW of BESS), and has reconfigured the pipeline to favor solar + BESS—cutting committed wind from ~2.5 GW to ~850 MW—to lower CapEx, execution risk and make cash flows more predictable.

RNW stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.52. 75,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,490. ReNew Energy Global has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $8.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average is $6.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNW. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 45,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 20,383 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $518,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in ReNew Energy Global by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 10,222 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 290,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ReNew Energy Global from $8.15 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings cut ReNew Energy Global from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $6.03 target price on ReNew Energy Global in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.84.

ReNew Energy Global PLC is an independent power producer specializing in the development, construction, ownership and operation of utility-scale renewable energy projects. Headquartered in Gurugram, India, the company focuses on onshore wind farms, solar photovoltaic plants and hybrid energy systems, often paired with battery energy storage to enhance grid stability and dispatch flexibility. ReNew Energy Global markets electricity under long-term power purchase agreements, serving utilities, distribution companies and corporate offtakers.

The company’s core business activities encompass site identification, project design, procurement, construction management and ongoing asset management.

