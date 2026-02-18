SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK) Plans $0.27 Interim Dividend

SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 168.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

SEEK Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 241.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Get SEEK alerts:

SEEK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments. The company offers Jora, an online employment marketplace; JobAdder, a talent acquisition suite that simplifies the hiring process for recruiter and corporate talent acquisition teams; and Certsy, a platform to securely verify and share work credentials, and to complete compliance checks.

Receive News & Ratings for SEEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.