SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK) Plans $0.27 Interim Dividend

SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 168.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.
SEEK Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 241.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.
SEEK Company Profile
