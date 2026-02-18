MLG Oz Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:MLG)

MLG Oz Limited (ASX:MLG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Thursday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 117.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th.
MLG Oz Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $95.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
MLG Oz Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MLG Oz
- ATCX is Sitting on One of Brazil’s Largest Critical Minerals Portfolios!
- Energy Security Is Now National Security – Positioning Is Happening Now
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
Receive News & Ratings for MLG Oz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MLG Oz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.