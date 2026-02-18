Ingalls & Snyder LLC Buys 15,379 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,379 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $11,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dilation Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.4% during the third quarter. Dilation Capital Management LP now owns 170,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,683,000 after buying an additional 7,105 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth about $1,644,000. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,001,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $149,215,000 after acquiring an additional 180,419 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 46.8% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 141,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 45,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,127,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,985,000 after acquiring an additional 14,916 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CP shares. Wall Street Zen cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down from $127.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $83.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $66.49 and a 52 week high of $85.15.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC’s core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

