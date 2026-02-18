dForce USD (USX) Trading 25.2% Lower Over Last Week

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. dForce USD has a market cap of $8.48 million and approximately $2.45 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, dForce USD has traded down 25.2% against the dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00000813 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00012552 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.04 or 0.00080042 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00005275 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000103 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About dForce USD

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 15,453,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,453,332 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 15,453,332.51134857 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.56752537 USD and is down -1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.