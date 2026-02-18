Whitbread (LON:WTB) Insider Purchases £12,644.94 in Stock

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) insider Kal Atwal purchased 462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,737 per share, for a total transaction of £12,644.94.

Whitbread Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of LON WTB traded up GBX 19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,757. 468,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,060,141. Whitbread plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,253 and a 12 month high of GBX 3,302. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,633.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,868.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18. The company has a market cap of £4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Whitbread to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 3,375 to GBX 2,815 in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Whitbread from GBX 3,100 to GBX 3,300 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Whitbread to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,900 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Whitbread from GBX 2,450 to GBX 2,550 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Panmure Gordon restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,127.50.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread is the owner of Premier Inn, the UK’s biggest

hotel brand, with 86,000 rooms in over 850 hotels

and a growing presence in Germany with 10,500 rooms in

59 hotels, offering quality accommodation at affordable

prices in great locations.

People are at the heart of our business. We employ over

38,000 team members in over 900 Premier Inn hotels

across the UK and Germany.

