Short Interest in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Decreases By 12.5%

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 7,506 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the January 15th total of 8,575 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,915 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,915 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:KFFB opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $38.91 million, a PE ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02.

Get Kentucky First Federal Bancorp alerts:

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 4.04%.The business had revenue of $2.83 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kentucky First Federal Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KFFB

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is the bank holding company for Kentucky First Federal Savings and Loan Association, a community-focused financial institution headquartered in London, Kentucky. The company offers a comprehensive range of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, designed to meet the needs of individuals, families, and local businesses. By maintaining a strong local presence, the organization emphasizes personalized service and relationship banking across its branch network.

On the lending side, Kentucky First Federal Bancorp provides residential mortgage financing, home equity loans, consumer installment loans and commercial real estate and business loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.