Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $29.00. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.93 and traded as high as $24.71. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Community West Bancshares shares last traded at $24.40, with a volume of 170,282 shares traded.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Community West Bancshares from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Community West Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Community West Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.
The firm has a market cap of $469.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average of $21.97.
Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.45%.The company had revenue of $38.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Community West Bancshares will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.
Community West Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Community West Bank, headquartered in Goleta, California. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, the company offers a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services. Community West Bancshares focuses on providing personalized financial solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, professional practices, and individual customers in its service area.
The company’s product portfolio includes a variety of deposit accounts—such as business checking, savings and money market accounts—along with online and mobile banking capabilities.
