Short Interest in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Drops By 12.6%

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 545,363 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the January 15th total of 623,718 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 964,239 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company's stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LG Display

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LG Display during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LG Display during the third quarter worth $54,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in LG Display during the second quarter valued at $39,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in LG Display in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in LG Display in the third quarter valued at $63,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on LPL shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LG Display in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

LG Display Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE LPL opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. LG Display has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average of $4.49.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.41). LG Display had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Research analysts forecast that LG Display will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd., headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, is a global manufacturer of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels. The company designs and produces display solutions for a wide range of applications, including televisions, desktop monitors, notebook computers, tablets, smartphones, signage and automotive screens. Its product offerings span large-screen television modules, ultra-high definition monitors, flexible and transparent OLED displays, and specialized industrial panels.

LG Display operates a network of production facilities and research centers across Asia, including major manufacturing sites in Paju and Gumi, South Korea, as well as Wuhan, China.

