Lavras Gold (CVE:LGC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.76 and traded as low as C$2.70. Lavras Gold shares last traded at C$2.82, with a volume of 61,696 shares traded.

Lavras Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$165.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.57 and a beta of -3.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.77.

Lavras Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lavras Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Brazil. It holds interests in the Lavras do Sul, an advanced exploration gold project with 29 mineral rights covering approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lavras Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavras Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.