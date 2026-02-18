ArchLoot (AL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $574.76 Thousand

ArchLoot (AL) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. ArchLoot has a total market capitalization of $798.22 thousand and approximately $574.76 thousand worth of ArchLoot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArchLoot token can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ArchLoot has traded 33% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67,492.62 or 0.99958853 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About ArchLoot

ArchLoot’s launch date was March 31st, 2022. ArchLoot’s total supply is 992,464,664 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,000,000 tokens. ArchLoot’s official Twitter account is @archlootos. The official website for ArchLoot is archloot.com.

ArchLoot Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArchLoot (AL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. ArchLoot has a current supply of 992,464,664.45009629 with 867,603,517.45009629 in circulation. The last known price of ArchLoot is 0.00502043 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $577,283.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ArchLoot.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArchLoot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArchLoot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArchLoot using one of the exchanges listed above.

