Reviewing First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) & Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ)

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) and Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Commonwealth Financial and Esquire Financial”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Commonwealth Financial $729.51 million 2.62 $152.30 million $1.46 12.60 Esquire Financial $164.50 million 5.75 $50.82 million $5.88 18.78

Risk & Volatility

First Commonwealth Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Esquire Financial. First Commonwealth Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Esquire Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

First Commonwealth Financial has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Esquire Financial has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Commonwealth Financial and Esquire Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Commonwealth Financial 20.88% 10.43% 1.30% Esquire Financial 30.90% 18.72% 2.40%

Dividends

First Commonwealth Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Esquire Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. First Commonwealth Financial pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Esquire Financial pays out 13.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Commonwealth Financial has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Esquire Financial has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. First Commonwealth Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.6% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of Esquire Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of Esquire Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First Commonwealth Financial and Esquire Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Commonwealth Financial 0 3 4 0 2.57 Esquire Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67

First Commonwealth Financial currently has a consensus price target of $19.75, indicating a potential upside of 7.35%. Esquire Financial has a consensus price target of $118.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.86%. Given First Commonwealth Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Commonwealth Financial is more favorable than Esquire Financial.

Summary

Esquire Financial beats First Commonwealth Financial on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. The company's commercial banking services comprise commercial lending, business checking accounts, online account management services, payroll direct deposits, commercial cash management services, and repurchase agreements, as well as ACH origination services. In addition, it offers various trust and asset management services; auto, home, and business insurance, as well as term life insurance; and annuities, mutual funds, and stock and bond brokerage services through a broker-dealer and insurance brokers. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, such as short-term financing for inventory, receivables, the purchase of supplies, or other operating needs arising during the normal course of business, as well as loans to its qualified ISO customers; commercial lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of post-settlement consumer and structured settlement loans to plaintiffs and claimants, as well as loans to individuals for debt consolidation, medical expenses, living expenses, payment of outstanding bills, or other consumer needs; and real estate loans, such as multifamily, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, and construction loans, as well as merchant services. In addition, it offers cash management, cash sweep, online and mobile banking, individual retirement accounts, and working capital lines of credit. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.

