Glenview Trust Co Lowers Stake in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Glenview Trust Co lessened its holdings in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 21.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,272 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DG. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 12.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 18,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $2,530,103.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,059.79. This trade represents a 30.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 2,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $333,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 29,344 shares in the company, valued at $3,888,666.88. The trade was a 7.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,713,389. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $149.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.61 and its 200 day moving average is $119.29. Dollar General Corporation has a one year low of $70.01 and a one year high of $155.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.33. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 3.03%.The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Evercore upped their price objective on Dollar General from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Dollar General from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.44.

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation’s prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General’s stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

