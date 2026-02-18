StandardAero (SARO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $1.5714 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

StandardAero Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:SARO opened at $31.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.18. StandardAero has a 52-week low of $21.31 and a 52-week high of $34.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.42 and a beta of 1.04.

StandardAero declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $450.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of StandardAero from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of StandardAero in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on StandardAero from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of StandardAero in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on StandardAero from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Insider Activity at StandardAero

In other StandardAero news, CEO Russell Wayne Ford sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $1,204,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 726,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,895,884.60. This trade represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,400.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StandardAero

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of StandardAero during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in StandardAero by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in StandardAero during the 2nd quarter valued at $391,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in StandardAero in the 1st quarter worth $521,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of StandardAero in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000.

About StandardAero

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

