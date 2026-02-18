Comparing Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) & Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR)

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) and Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Texas Pacific Land has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenfire Resources has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.9% of Texas Pacific Land shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Greenfire Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Texas Pacific Land shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Greenfire Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Pacific Land 61.68% 38.15% 34.45% Greenfire Resources 20.20% 15.64% 10.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Texas Pacific Land and Greenfire Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Texas Pacific Land and Greenfire Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Pacific Land 1 2 1 0 2.00 Greenfire Resources 1 1 0 0 1.50

Texas Pacific Land presently has a consensus target price of $350.00, suggesting a potential downside of 17.93%. Given Texas Pacific Land’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Texas Pacific Land is more favorable than Greenfire Resources.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Texas Pacific Land and Greenfire Resources”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Pacific Land $705.82 million 41.65 $453.96 million $6.90 61.80 Greenfire Resources $600.67 million 0.67 $88.61 million $1.35 4.28

Texas Pacific Land has higher revenue and earnings than Greenfire Resources. Greenfire Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Pacific Land, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Texas Pacific Land beats Greenfire Resources on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas. The Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land, and oil and gas royalty interest in West Texas. This segment also engages in easements, such as transporting oil, gas and related hydrocarbons, power line and utility, and subsurface wellbore easements. In addition, this segment leases its land for processing, storage, and compression facilities and roads; and is involved in sale of materials, such as caliche, sand, and other material, as well as sells land. The Water Services and Operations segment provides full-service water offerings, including water sourcing, produced-water treatment, infrastructure development, and disposal solutions to operators in the Permian Basin. This segment also holds produced water royalties. Texas Pacific Land Corporation was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Greenfire Resources

Greenfire Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company operates the Tier-1 oil sands assets located in Western Canada. It utilizes steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction technology, a situ thermal oil recovery process to recover diluted and non- diluted bitumen. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

