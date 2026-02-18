Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,100.00.

MKL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered Markel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Markel Group from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,330 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,119.12, for a total transaction of $2,818,429.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 60,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,927,036.16. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Simon Wilson sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,072.94, for a total transaction of $155,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,103.80. This trade represents a 4.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,575 shares of company stock valued at $3,330,900 over the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canerector Inc. grew its position in Markel Group by 191,036.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canerector Inc. now owns 10,703,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,458,463,000 after acquiring an additional 10,698,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,172,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,242,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 547,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,045,947,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 415,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $892,496,000 after purchasing an additional 41,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Markel Group by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 336,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $671,850,000 after buying an additional 145,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $2,085.35 on Wednesday. Markel Group has a 52 week low of $1,621.89 and a 52 week high of $2,207.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,105.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,014.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Markel Group (NYSE: MKL) is a diversified insurance holding company best known for underwriting specialty insurance products. Founded in 1930 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company provides a wide range of commercial property and casualty coverages tailored to niche and hard-to-place risks. Its underwriting operations focus on specialty lines across multiple industries, delivering customized policy structures, program administration, and claims management services for complex exposures.

In addition to primary specialty insurance, Markel operates reinsurance and alternative risk-transfer activities and manages invested assets derived from underwriting float.

