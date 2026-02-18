Brokerages Set PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Target Price at $10.50

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.4167.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group set a $10.50 target price on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th.
NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $846.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.76. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $11.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.43.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.4%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 361.76%.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Inc (NASDAQ: PFLT) is a closed-end management investment company organized as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The firm’s primary objective is to generate current income and, secondarily, capital appreciation for its shareholders through debt and equity investments in middle-market companies. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital focuses on floating-rate instruments to help mitigate interest-rate risk and align cash flows with its dividend strategy.
The company’s portfolio is concentrated in senior secured loans, second-lien debt, mezzanine securities and, from time to time, equity investments.
