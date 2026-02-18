Analyzing Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) and Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR)

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report) and Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Research Frontiers and Universal Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Research Frontiers -153.95% -90.72% -54.95% Universal Electronics -5.64% -0.68% -0.33%

Risk and Volatility

Research Frontiers has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Electronics has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

11.9% of Research Frontiers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of Universal Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Research Frontiers shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Universal Electronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Research Frontiers and Universal Electronics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Research Frontiers $1.34 million 25.61 -$1.31 million ($0.06) -17.00 Universal Electronics $394.88 million 0.14 -$24.03 million ($1.67) -2.56

Research Frontiers has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Universal Electronics. Research Frontiers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Electronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Research Frontiers and Universal Electronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Research Frontiers 1 0 0 0 1.00 Universal Electronics 1 2 0 0 1.67

Universal Electronics has a consensus target price of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 34.66%. Given Universal Electronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Universal Electronics is more favorable than Research Frontiers.

Summary

Universal Electronics beats Research Frontiers on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers Incorporated engages in the development and marketing of technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. It develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs. The company's SPD-Smart light-control technology is used in various product applications, including windows, sunshades, skylights, and interior partitions for homes and buildings; automotive windows, sunroofs, sun-visors, sunshades, rear-view mirrors, instrument panels, and navigation systems; aircraft windows; museum display panels, and eyewear products; and flat panel displays for electronic products. It serves architectural, automotive, marine, and aerospace and appliance applications. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Woodbury, New York.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers. It also provides software, firmware and technology solutions that can enable devices such as Smart TVs, hybrid set-top boxes, audio systems, smart speakers, game consoles, and other consumer electronic and smart home devices to wirelessly connect and interoperate within home networks; cloud-services that support its embedded software and hardware solutions; intellectual property that the company licenses to OEMs and video service providers; embedded and cloud-enabled software for firmware update provisioning and digital rights management validation services to consumer electronics brands; and AV accessories, including universal remote controls, television wall mounts and stands, and digital television antennas. In addition, the company QuickSet, a software application that can be embedded in entertainment or smart home platform or can be delivered as a cloud-based service, through QuickSet Cloud, to enable universal device setup, interoperability, and control. Universal Electronics Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

