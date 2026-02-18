Vanguard Group Inc. Has $5.59 Billion Stake in Ford Motor Company $F

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,617,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,371,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.74% of Ford Motor worth $5,592,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $25,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 990.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:F opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. Ford Motor Company has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73. The firm has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.66.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $45.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently -29.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on F shares. Wall Street Zen cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. HSBC increased their price target on Ford Motor from $9.80 to $12.80 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.02.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford’s business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

